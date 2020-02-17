FORNEY, Texas — Early voting in the March 2, 2020, Primary races is set to begin on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, in Kaufman County.
Early voting will run from February 18, 2020, until February 28, 2020, with Election Day on March 3, 2020.
On the upcoming ballot, voters will see a number of proposed Texas constitutional amendments as well as several candidates who are vying for precinct and county-wide positions.
With the retirement of 422nd District Court Judge B. Michael Chitty, the chair drew three contenders in, listed as they appear on the ballot, Shelton Gibbs IV, Cariann Bradford, and Chad Johnson.
Incumbent Kaufman County Sheriff Bryan Beavers will see two challengers in Mitchum Patterson and Clint McNear.
Incumbent Tax Assessor-Collector Brenda Samples is running unopposed.
Incumbent Precinct 1 Commissioner Mike Hunt will see opponents in Terry Crow and Emily Norwood. Incumbent Precinct 3 Commissioner Terry Barber will face Timothy Minter.
Incumbent Precinct 1 Constable Shawn Mayfield drew an opponent in David Rogers. Incumbent Precinct 2 Constable Jason Johnson will face challenger Ernesto Zepeda. Incumbent Precinct 3 Constable Keith Stephens will face Matt Woodall. And, recently appointed Precinct 4 Constable Vanessa Brooks will run unopposed.
The County Chairman positions, held by Republican incumbent Jimmy Weaver and Democratic incumbent Sarah Whitaker, are unopposed.
Early voting hours:
- Hours: 8:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. Tuesday February 18, 2020, through Friday February 21, 2020
- Hours: 7:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M. Saturday February 22, 2020
- Hours: 1:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. Sunday February 23, 2020
- Hours: 7:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M. Monday February 24, 2020, through Friday February 28, 2020
Locations:
- Kaufman County Courthouse — 100 N. Washington Street, Kaufman, TX 75142
- Annex Forney Sub Courthouse — 200 E Main St., Forney, TX 75126
- Kemp Sub Courthouse — 103 N. Main, Kemp, TX 75143
- Terrell Sub Courthouse — 408 E. College, Terrell, TX 75160
- Trinity Family Church — 9670 County Road 214, Talty, TX 75160
Voting by Mail: Mail-in ballot applications should be sent to the address below.
Brenda Samples
Early Voting Clerk
Kaufman County Courthouse Annex
P.O. Box 339
Kaufman, Texas 75142
ELECTION DAY: On Election Day, March 3, 2020, voters may vote at county-wide polling locations from: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.