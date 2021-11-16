FORNEY, Texas (City of Forney) – On November 15, Fate City Council announced the hiring of Jon Thatcher as their new City Attorney.
Mr. Thatcher has served as the City Attorney for the City of Forney since August of 2016. The City of Forney is extremely grateful for Mr. Thatcher’s dedication and service to Forney over the past five years.
“Mr. Thatcher has been a great asset to the community of Forney. It’s unfortunate to see him leave, however we wish him all the best in his new role with the City of Fate,” stated Interim City Manager Charles Daniels.
“I have greatly enjoyed my time with the City of Forney and am truly grateful for the opportunity afforded to me. I will leave here with a lot of fond experiences and memories that I will treasure forever,” stated Thatcher.