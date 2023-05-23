FORNEY, Texas — Last night, the Forney City Council held a special-called meeting in which a unanimous vote was taken to retain new interim legal council in the wake of outgoing attorney Jenni Smith's recent arrest for DWI.
After an approximate hour and a half executive session, newly elected Mayor Jason Roberson motioned to retain Ross | Gannaway | Clifton, PLLC, a Southlake-based law firm, for interim legal council. That motion was seconded and unanimously approved by the council.
Smith submitted her letter of resignation last night, which was accepted by the council.
Roberson says the interim appointment will bridge the gap for the city while a new city attorney is sought. A job posting for the position is expected to open in the coming days.
Smith was arrested last Wednesday, May 17, 2023, and charged with driving while intoxicated in Rockwall County, according to court records obtained by inForney.com.
Court records also indicate Smith was arrested earlier this year, on March 12, 2023, by the Fate Police Department and charged with public intoxication.
Smith was first appointed as the interim city manager for the City of Forney on December 13, 2021. She was later unanimously appointed to retain the permanent role as the city's attorney and chief prosecutor on April 5, 2022.