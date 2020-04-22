FORNEY, Texas — The Forney City Council approved a number of items during their regularly-scheduled meeting on Tuesday night, among them, an ordinance amendment to add definitions for vaping to the city's current smoking ordinance and site plans for a new 7-Eleven and Diamond Creek amenity center.
The meeting began with approval of the April 7, 2020, meeting's minutes and was followed by the approval of nine consent agenda items.
Those consent agenda items included a preliminary plat and site plan approval of a new 7-Eleven at the northeast corner of the Farm-to-Market (FM) 548 and Gateway Boulevard intersection, the site plan for a 330-square foot amenity center and pool for the Diamond Creek neighborhood, a revised site plan for Eric L. Davis Engineering's new office location at the former American National Bank location at 401 Pinson Road, and a revised site plan at Forney High School to build a new 17,076-square foot welding shop to be constructed adjacent to the existing welding shop.
The consent agenda also included approvals of the public improvements at the Goodyear site and Woodlands Crossing, a resolution to authorize city staff to revise and settle retail water accounts, and action to reject bid proposals received for the sidewalk improvements project and re-bid.
Following a public hearing, the council approved an ordinance amending the permit requirements and regulations for farmers markets which will now allow for a year-round market instead of a temporary market; an exemption and approval process for products raised, grown, made, crafted, processed, or produced within a 150-mile radius of Kaufman County; and allowing an exemption for the City of Forney Animal Shelter to offer adoptions at farmers' markets.
An applicant seeking a public hearing to rezone approximately 117 acres of agricultural land adjacent FM 1641 for the purposes of building a single-family residential neighborhood, withdrew their application. The project had previously been denied by the Forney Planning & Zoning Commission and would have required a super-majority vote to overturn the P&Z's recommendation.
The council approved a number of ordinance changes to updates the city's building standards to that of national and international standards — the 2017 Edition of the National Electrical Code, the 2018 Edition of the International Building Code, the 2018 Edition of the International Existing Building Code, the 2018 Edition of the International Energy Conservation Code, the 2018 Edition of the International Fire Code, the 2018 Edition of the International Fuel Gas Code, the 2018 Edition of the International Mechanical Code, the 2018 Edition of the International Plumbing Code, the 2018 Edition of the International Property Maintenance Code, the 2018 Edition of the International Residential Code.
The council voted 6-1, with council member Robbie Powers voting against, an annual registration and interior and exterior inspection process for multi- and single-family rental properties. Annual registration for a multi-family unit is $15 and $50 for a single-family unit. The ordinance aims to ensure rental properties meet minimum fire, building, and health standards.
The council unanimously approved an ordinance amending the current restrictions for smoking in public to add definitions for different vaping devices and methods and added vaping to the definition of smoking. The city's current ordinance prohibits smoking in or within 25 feet of all eating establishments, public buildings, public entrances or operable windows, patios, and city-owned stadiums, stadium seating, concession stands, and restrooms.
A five-year partnership agreement with Mosca Designs was approved for the design and construction of light displays for the City of Forney's Festival of Lights. The agreement calls for a minimum $75,000 contribution and a 50-50 split of revenues above the minimum contribution. The event calls for displays throughout the Forney Community Park's trail system and trams for shuttling park visitors through the display. More on this story, here.
The council discussed the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic. The item will be placed on all future agendas until no further action, discussion, or updates are required by the council.
A parks bond election originally anticipated to go before voters this November has been postponed until 2021, according to Mayor Mary Penn who cited an economic downturn.
The meeting adjourned following council comments, many of which congratulated Derek Briggs on his selection as the new chief for the Forney Fire Department. More on that story, here.