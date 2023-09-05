FORNEY, Texas – In a unanimous vote, the Forney City Council adopted the 2023-2024 fiscal year budget this evening with an unprecedented adoption of the No-New-Revenue rate.
The council lowered the tax rate while maintaining adequate funds for first responders, road maintenance, and capital improvements.
Forney Mayor Jason Roberson said the current budget year is ending with a surplus due to Forney’s fiscal responsibility and growth.
“We’re wrapping up fiscal year 2023 with an unexpected surplus in our funds,” said Mayor Roberson. “This surplus is a result of Forney’s remarkable growth in building permits and associated fees.”
Kaufman County property values, assessed by the Appraisal District, have increased 148% in five years. Still, Mayor Roberson says that the Forney tax rate has been lowered consistently because of growth and responsible debt management.
“This growth, along with early debt redemption, has allowed us to reduce the property tax rate by just over $0.21 during the same period,” said Roberson. “In this budget proposal, we are aiming for a tax rate of $0.366.”
For several years, Texans have expressed their concerns about rising property taxes. During a special session this summer, the Texas House and Senate agreed on historic relief amounting to $18 billion in property tax cuts and increasing the homestead exemption to $100,000.
In Forney, the police and fire personnel contracts negotiated earlier this year are being implemented in the new budget.
“Our fiscal year 2024 budget fully integrates the new police and fire contracts, which were carefully negotiated during the Meet and Confer process,” said Roberson. “These contracts include new step plans for police and fire personnel, offering additional incentives for certifications and education.”
This budget year, which begins on October 1st, will include 11.5 new full-time positions for city staff. In addition, the Police Department will see new officers and vehicles.
“This [budget] includes adding eight full-time positions to our police department, a necessary step to accommodate our growing population,” said Roberson. “Additionally, the police department will be able to retire two older vehicles and expand its fleet by adding six more.”
The General Capital Improvement Fund also has $400,000 allocated to Mulberry Park Baseball Field Redesign and $700,000 for the Shands/Mulberry Street Drainage Project. The Utility Fund budget includes nearly a million dollars’ worth of capital purchases.
“I believe Forney is in great shape. This budget shows that we’re fiscally responsible while still keeping an eye on public safety, “said Roberson. “We’re set up for success.”