Forney, TX (75126)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.