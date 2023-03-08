FORNEY, Texas — The Forney City Council has appointed 20-year Army veteran Daniel Efthimiou to the Place 6 vacancy on the city council.
The appoint came after a unanimous vote during Tuesday night's regularly-scheduled meeting of the council.
An earlier nomination by Place 5 Councilmember Zahnd Schlensker to appoint former long-time Councilmember Andy Parker to the vacated seat failed to receive a second — allowing for a nomination from Place 3 Councilmember Sandi Primous to appoint Efthimiou. The motion was seconded by Place 4 Councilmember Sarah Salgado and the vote was unanimous.
Efthimiou will serve the remainder of the Place 6 term, which expires May 2023. The seat was vacated by Councilmember Jason Roberson, per city charter, to run in the mayoral race.
"Mr. Efthimiou is a 20-year Army veteran employed now by Dallas County," according to a council recap. "He has children in the Forney ISD system who also participate in Forney's Parks and Recreation sports."
"Mr. Efthimiou stated in his application that his 'desire to serve on the City Council is driven by a passion for community service, a commitment to teamwork, and a dedication to making Forney an even better place to live, work, and raise a family."