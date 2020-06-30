FORNEY, Texas — The Forney City Council has called a special emergency meeting for Wednesday to discuss and consider action related to COVID-19 and upcoming city-sponsored and other 100-plus person events.
The meeting has been scheduled for 5 p.m., on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the City Council Chambers located at 101 East Main Street.
"Emergency Statement: With the COVID-19 Disaster Declaration in the State of Texas and the Governors’ Executive Order GA 28, an unforeseeable situation has been created that requires immediate action by the City of Forney in order to consider specific disaster regulations and other considerations. (Tex. Gov’t Code §551.045). Recommendations of the CDC regarding social distancing will be practiced during the course of the public meeting," stated the posted agenda.
The sole action item on the agenda is listed as "Discuss and consider action related to upcoming City events and other outdoor gatherings in excess of 100 people, and all related issues under the authority of Section 418.108 of the Texas Government Code and pursuant to Executive Order GA-28."
The council had previously given notice to city administrators their intent on moving forward with the July 4th event and concert at the Forney Community Park and Spellman Amphitheater — this before the Texas Department of State Health Services began reporting a surge in the positivity rate among COVID-19 test results across the state that prompted a halt and rollback on certain parameters of the state's Open Texas plan by Governor Greg Abbott.
The meeting also comes on the heels of emergency meetings and orders made by the Kaufman County Commissioner's Court and Kaufman Mayor Jordan's to require commercial business entities within their jurisdictions to implement Health and Safety Policies which, among other things, would require facial coverings or masks to be worn by employees and patrons of their business where six-foot social distancing guidelines were not feasible.
According to the City of Forney, the Independence Day Celebration at Forney Community Park is set to feature a headliner performance by Hill Country and Sons of Bocephus at the Spellman Amphitheater, a fireworks display, local and regional food vendors and trucks, and alcohol being sold within the amphitheater.
"If you feel comfortable coming out, we would love to have you!" states the event's description on Facebook.
Similar events across the county had already been canceled and, earlier today, the City of Athens canceled their Fireworks at the Fisheries event citing COVID-19 restrictions.
Stay tuned to inForney.com for the latest on the council's decision Wednesday evening.