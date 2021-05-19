FORNEY, Texas — The Forney City Council has elected Place 1 Councilmember James Traylor to serve as the new mayor pro-tem for a one-year term, in accordance with the city's charter.
"I am truly humbled and honored to have been nominated and appointed as mayor pro-tem," Traylor told inForney.com on Wednesday. "Forney has a bright future and I am excited to play a small part in its path to success."
"To the Forney citizens, my pledge is hold my position with professionalism and integrity, always keeping in mind what is in the collective best interest of our great city," he said.
Traylor was first appointed to the Forney City Council in August 2020 to fill the vacated Place 1 seat after then-Councilmember Mike Thomas resigned. Previously, Traylor served as as the vice-chairman for the Forney Planning and Zoning Commission.
The mayor pro-tem has the authority to act as mayor in their absence or disability in their capacity, and shall have all the rights conferred upon the mayor and shall still be entitled to vote as a council member, according to the city's charter.
Place 2 Councilmember Shaun Myers — who resigned from the council in April and was unopposed on the May ballot and sworn back into office earlier this week in a private ceremony — previously served as the mayor pro-tem. He did not receive the nod from his fellow council members Tuesday night to continue his role in the position. Instead, a motion was made by Place 5 Councilmember Derald Cooper to nominate Place 3 Councilmember Robbie Powers, that nomination was seconded by Myers, and a vote on the nomination failed 5-2 — with Powers also voting against.
After the Powers nomination failed by vote, a motion was made by Place 4 Councilmember Sarah Salgado to nominate Traylor to the position. After a second on the motion from Place 6 Councilmember Jason Roberson, that motion passed in a vote of 4-3, with Myers, Powers, and Cooper opposing.
"Mr. Traylor’s biggest goals are to bring a pragmatic view for development of the city," according to Traylor's profile on the City of Forney's website. "He hopes to bring more entertainment, mixed-use, and recreational developments to Forney."