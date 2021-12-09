FORNEY, Texas — The Forney City Council made an appointment Tuesday night to fill a vacancy in Place 5 following the resignation of Councilmember Derald Cooper last week.
The council formally accepted Cooper's resignation and, during discussion on appointment procedures, Councilmember Robbie Powers made a motion to appoint Forney Planning and Zoning Commissioner Zahnd Schlensker to fill the Place 5 vacancy.
Schlensker was among approximately 30 applicants who filed to fill a recent vacancy in Place 2 and was among the Top 5 finalists selected by the city council to participate in a video interview series for the public as well as additional interviews at city hall.
Powers' motion was seconded by Mayor Pro-tem James Traylor and the motion received unanimous approval from the council to appoint Schlensker to Place 5 of the Forney City Council.