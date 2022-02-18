FORNEY, Texas — Two Forney City Council members and two Forney Independent School District (ISD) board trustees drew opponents for the upcoming May 7, 2022 General Election.
The filing period to appear on the ballot in the city and school district elections closed at 5 p.m. today.
Forney City Council Place 1 Incumbent James Traylor drew an opponent in Kalen Boren. Place 3 Incumbent Robbie Powers drew an opponent in Sandi Primous.
Place 5 Incumbent Zahnd Schlensker is unopposed.
Forney ISD Board Position 6 Incumbent Becky Dobbs drew opponents in Garet McInroe and Erika Price. Position 7 Incumbent Christopher Andrews drew an opponent in Katrina Black.
Position 5 Incumbent Chad Johnson is unopposed.