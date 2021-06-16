FORNEY, Texas — The Forney City Council named five finalist to undergo further interviews for potential appointment to the vacated Forney City Council Place 2 position.
The names were announced Tuesday night following an executive session in which council members deliberated a "lengthy" list of candidates. Those named were Cecil Chambers, Nora Chavez, Greg Helm, Charles Price, and Helen Zahnd Schlensker.
According to Mayor Amanda Lewis, the candidates will be invited to participate in an online video interview series and an interview at city hall.
The council will then deliberate on a final appointment to fill the vacated seat during a special-called meeting on June 28, 2021, which is the deadline to make such an appointment in accordance with the city's charter.
Place 2 Councilmember Shaun Myers initially resigned his position on the council on April 7, 2021, but not before drawing for a place on the May 1 election ballot. Myers was unopposed on that ballot after his challenger withdrew and he was subsequently re-elected. After the votes were canvassed, Myers took his oath of office privately, took his place during the May 18th council meeting, and resigned again three days later.