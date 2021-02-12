FORNEY, Texas — With the filing period closing on Friday, three of four Forney City Council seats have drawn contenders — one seat remained unopposed.
Forney Mayor Mary Penn drew challenges from, in alphabetical order, Amanda Lewis, Andrea Caron Cannon, Cassandra A. Primous (Sandi), and John Daniels, according to the city secretary's office.
Place 2 incumbent Shaun Myers is being challenged by Mario Luna.
Place 4 incumbent Kevin Moon did not file for reelection, instead, his seat is challenged by Craig Chapman and Sarah Salgado.
Place 6 incumbent David Johnson also did not file for reelection. In his place, Jason Roberson filed unopposed.