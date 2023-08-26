FORNEY, Texas — The Forney City Council is preparing to adopt the 2023-2024 fiscal year budget. The tax rate proposed by the City Manager's office is $0.366533.
Since 2019, the Forney City Council has reduced the tax rate by $0.21 while still maintaining services for residents and staying competitive amongst other cities in the region for salaries and personnel retention, according to the proposed budget.
According to the report presented to the City Council, property values have increased 148% in the last five years.
Highlights in the proposed budget this year include hiring five additional police officers and two communications officers, a new Youth Sports Coordinator and part-time administrative assistant, a Meter Technician for the Water Department, and an Assistant Director for Public Works.
According to the City, there are approximately 98 miles of streets to maintain, and there are plans for capital projects for improvements in the 2023-2024 fiscal year.
The Animal Control budget has a proposed increase. As Forney continues to see record growth, more Animal Control officers and community education are necessary.
The proposed budget also includes money for Special Events, such as Christmas In The Park, Festival On Main, NYE Ball Drop, and Trail of Treats. In recent years, the City of Forney has dedicated specific time and resources to creating an atmosphere of community within the city with many events throughout the year.
The Forney City Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget on September 5th and plans to adopt the budget and tax rate that evening.
FISCAL YEAR 2024 PROPOSED CAPITAL PURCHASES - $2,517,331
ENGINEERING
- Inspector Vehicle - $60,000
POLICE
- Patrol Vehicles (7) - $700,000
- CID Vehicle - $60,000
- Various Equipment to include Justice Center upgrades - $74,500
FIRE
- Fire Station #1Bay Doors & Roof - $55,000
- Escrow-Fire Engine Replacement - $500.000
- Various Equipment - $88,600
PARKS
- New Vehicles (4) - $220,000
- Electric Carts - $23,500
- Mowers - $15,000
- Splash Pad Update - $14,000
- Mobile Stage for events - $170,000
ANIMAL CONTROL
- Improved dog kennels - $38,000
- Industrial Washer & Dryer - $40,000
- Various Equipment - $48,200
STREETS
- Foreman Truck - $60,000
- Sand Spreader - $20.000
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
- PD Body Camera Grant Match - $15,000
- PD Software - $55,123
- Animal Control software and MDTs - $34,300
- EOC A/V Upgrades - $20,000
FACILITIES MAINTENANCE
- Custodian Van (2) - $84,000
- City Hall interior upgrades - $55,000
To learn more about the proposed budget, visit https://www.forneytx.gov/796/Budget.