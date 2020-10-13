FORNEY, Texas — The Forney City Council is seeking 21 charter amendments on the November 3 ballot and, in seeking the amendments, voted to deny presenting an option for term limits on elected officials and would seek to double the signatures required for recall elections or referendums.
As early voting kicked off Monday morning, elected officials confirmed to inForney.com that as of 3:30 p.m., 2,430 voters had cast ballots at the county's six polling locations — over 800 of those cast in Forney. Early voting continues through October 30, 2020.
A majority of the 21 propositions on the ballot are an update to the wording of the City of Forney's Charter which was originally approved in 1997.
Of note on the proposed amendments, Proposition N seeks approval from voters to double the signatures required for an initiative or referendum petition and a recall petition to remove any official serving in an elective office.
The proposition, if approved, would increase the number of signatures required for an initiative or referendum petition from 10% of those qualified voters who voted in the last general municipal election, or 100, whichever is greater, to 10% of those qualified voters who voted in the last general municipal election, or 200, whichever is greater. And, in the case of elected officials, would increase the number of signatures required for a recall petition from 20% of those qualified voters who voted in the last general municipal election, or 200, whichever is greater to 20% of those qualified voters who voted in the last general municipal election, or 400, whichever is greater.
The 2019 Forney Charter Commission also voted to not add language for term limits for elected officials. Among the commission's 10 voting members were elected officials Mayor Pro-Tem Shaun Myers, then-Council member Mike Thomas, and Council member David Johnson.
Proposition L seeks to add a subsection to create a vacancy in the City Council if the Mayor or Council member files for candidacy for any elective public office other than the one that the Council member currently holds.
The Forney Charter Commission began meeting in October 2019 upon receiving the charge from the Forney City Council to review the City’s Charter and report to the City Council for consideration of any recommendations. The commission's final report was presented to the Forney City Council on January 21, 2020, for review and consideration — at which point the council directed city staff to prepare an ordinance to call a special election to include all of the commission's recommendations. The ordinance calling a special election was approved by the council at their February 18, 2020, meeting.
To view a complete list of the proposed amendments, click here.
Early voting for the November 3 General Election began today, October 13, 2020, and ends October 30, 2020.
Early voting hours:
- Hours: 8:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. Tuesday October 13, 2020 through Friday October 16, 2020
- Hours: 8:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. Monday October 19, 2020 through Friday October 23, 2020
- Hours: 7:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M. Saturday October 24, 2020
- Hours: 1:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. Sunday October 25, 2020
- Hours: 7:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M. Monday October 26, 2020 through Friday October 30, 2020
Locations:
- KAUFMAN COUNTY COURTHOUSE ANNEX; 100 N Washington Street Kaufman, TX 75142
- FORNEY SUB COURTHOUSE; 200 E. Main Street Forney, TX 75126
- TERRELL SUB COURTHOUSE; 408 E. College Street Terrell, TX 75160
- KEMP SUB COURTHOUSE; 103 N. Main Street Kemp, TX 75143
- TRINITY FAMILY CHURCH; 9670 County Road 214 Talty, TX 75160
- FORNEY ISD ADMINISTRATION BUILDING; 600 S. Bois D’ Arc Street Forney, TX 75126
Voting by Mail:
Mail-in ballot applications should be sent to the following address: Brenda Samples, Early Voting Clerk, Kaufman County Courthouse Annex, P.O. Box 339, Kaufman, Texas 75142.
ELECTION DAY On Election Day, November 3, 2020 voters may vote at our Election Day County Wide Polling places from: 7:00 A.M to 7:00 P.M.
CENTRAL COUNTING STATION HAVA COMPLIANT EQUIPMENT
Kaufman County Courthouse Annex ES&S (Election Systems and Software)
100 N. Washington St. DS200: Digital Image Scanner
Kaufman, Texas 75142 Express Vote BMD