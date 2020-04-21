FORNEY, Texas — The Forney City Council will consider adding vaping to the city's current smoking ordinance, a new 7-11, rezoning for a proposed housing development, and a five-year Christmas light display contract, among other things, during their regularly-scheduled council meeting tonight.
The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and the general public can view the meeting at https://www.forneytx.gov/803/Watch-Meetings. Those wishing to comment or address the council however, are required to email the city's secretary prior to 3 p.m.
The council's consent agenda includes considerations for a proposed 7-Eleven at northeast of the intersection of North Gateway Boulevard and Farm-to-Market (FM) 548, approval of the Diamond Creek Amenity Center, a revised site plan for Eric L. Davis Engineering at 401 Pinson, a revised site plan for a welding shop at Forney High School, accepting public improvements for Goodyear and Woodlands Crossing, rejecting and re-biding a sidewalks improvement project, and revisions and settlements of retail water accounts.
A public hearing will be held to discuss and consider amending the city's ordinance on famers' market permitting and regulations. Among the proposed changes is allowing for a year-round market, instead of a temporary market; an exemption and approval process for products raised, grown, made, crafted, processed, or produced within a 150-mile radius of Kaufman County; and allowing an exemption for the City of Forney Animal Shelter to offer adoptions at farmers' markets.
Another public hearing will be held to discuss and consider approval of a rezoning of approximately 117 acres of agricultural land, located west of Farm-to-Market (FM) 1641 and south of Henderson Elementary, to a planned development district for a proposed single-family residential development. The rezoning request had been previously denied by the Forney Planning and Zoning Commission, in a 4-1 vote, on February 6, 2020, and a super-majority vote of the council would be required to overturn the P&Z Commissions' recommendation.
On the council's agenda for discussion and possible action are a number of items updating the city's Code of Ordinances by adopting the latest national and international codes for building standards.
The council will also consider a rental registration program for single- and multi-family rental housing and establishes an annual registration and interior and exterior inspection program to ensure the properties meet minimum fire, building, and health standards. The proposed annual registration fee is $15 for a multi-family unit and $50 for a single-family unit and the property owner will be responsible for the cost of any repairs or maintenance noted during the inspection.
The agenda proposes an ordinance change to provide definitions for different vaping devices and methods in the city's current ordinance restricting smoking in public places.
The council will discuss and consider a resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with a bid award alternate, Mosca Designs, for the design and construction of light displays for the City of Forney's Festival of Lights. According to the item summary, the initial agreement term will be five years with an option to continue the partnership at the end of the term.
"The contract terms will be a revenue sharing agreement between Mosca Designs and the City of Forney at a 50/50 split," states the summary. "The City agrees to a minimum contribution of $75,000 per year. At the end of the event a 'True Up' will take place between the City and Mosca Designs for any revenue from the 50% that is above the $75,000.
A proposed contract was not attached to the city's council agenda. inForney.com has requested a copy of the proposed contract, which had not been received at the time of press, and additional information on the details of the proposed lease-to-own terms of the custom holiday light displays, the scope of work, and if there were provisions for cancellations or postponements of the event.
The agenda also calls for the discussion and action related to the disaster and public health declaration.
Those wishing to comment or address the council are required to email dbrooks@forneytx.gov no later than Tuesday, April 21, 2020, by 3:00 p.m. You must provide your name and telephone number and state which item(s) you wish to speak on. You will be provided a telephone number and meeting in which you must dial into 15 minutes prior to the scheduled meeting start time. Due to technical restrictions, those who fail to dial into the meeting at the prescribed time may forfeit their ability to speak at said meeting.