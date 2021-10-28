FORNEY, Texas (City of Forney) — The City of Forney and the Forney City Council will be holding a town hall meeting on Wednesday, November 10th.
The meeting will be held from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the North Forney High School Performing Arts Center located at 6170 Falcon Way Forney, TX 75126.
Residents are encouraged to attend to ask questions and have conversations with city council and staff. This is a great opportunity to connect with city leaders, so we encourage Forney residents to attend.
For anyone who is unable to attend the meeting, residents can submit their questions to City Secretary Dorothy Brooks. Please email your questions to dbrooks@forneytx.gov before 12:00 p.m. on November 8, 2021.