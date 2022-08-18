FORNEY, Texas — During the Forney City Council meeting on August 16, the Council unanimously voted to call a bond election a proposed bond program that would address identified projects based on the 84+% growth the City has experienced over the past 12 years.
“Today, our Council proposed a bond program that will address existing projects and prepare for more anticipated growth,” said City Manager, Charles Daniels.
“Like other communities in North Texas, Forney has experienced growth – having added almost 2,000 new residents this last year, alone. This bond program includes a new fire station, a recreation center, multiple road improvements, a senior/community center, a new park, and several renovations projects,” added Mr. Daniels.
“We’d like to encourage residents to learn about these five propositions, but to also vote during Early Voting – October 24 through November 4 – or on Election Day – November 8th.”
Proposition A ($45.8 million) | this proposition includes expansion of the existing Fire Station 2, construction of a new Fire Station 1, and construction of a new Fire Station 3.
Proposition B ($68.8 million) | this proposition includes development of a new Northside park and expansion of the existing Forney Community Park.
Proposition C ($46 million) | this proposition includes a new recreation center located at the existing Forney Community Park that includes space for indoor sports and multi-purpose activities.
Proposition D ($21.5 million) | this proposition includes a new Library | Community | Senior Center with spaces to host large community events as well as dedicated spaces for senior activities and after school programs.
Proposition E ($52.7 million) | this proposition includes road improvements at Lovers Lane (Highway 80 & FM 740), construction of FM 548 & Monitor Boulevard Connector, extension of Forney Community Park Road, and construction of a bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad.
Forney residents will have the opportunity to vote on the bond referendum beginning with Early Voting from October 24 through November 4, 2022 and Election Day on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Additional information about the proposed bond election as well as voting times and locations will be available at www.Forney2022Bond.com