FORNEY, Texas — The Forney City Council took action Tuesday night to remove a sitting Planning and Zoning Commissioner who had stated conflicts of interest with her employer, a local developer consultant and newspaper owner.
The council voted 3-1 to remove Planning and Zoning Commissioner Misty Holler — Mayor Amanda Lewis and Council members Sarah Salgado and Jason Roberson voted in favor of the motion to remove Holler while Council member Derald Cooper voted against the motion. Mayor Pro-Tem James Traylor and Council member Robbie Powers were absent.
Records obtained by inForney.com and reported last month revealed Holler had taken inconsistent action, abstained from, and filed substantial interest disclosure forms on matters before the commission related to her employer's consulting business, Darrell Grooms consulting, over her nearly three-year tenure.
Records also show Holler and Grooms failed to file required conflict disclosure statements with the City of Forney as they related to Holler's employment with and Grooms' ownership of the Forney Messenger, which serves as the official newspaper of record for the City of Forney, in accordance with Chapter 176 of the Texas Local Government Code and the City of Forney's Code of Ordinances.
Holler filed the required "Local Government Officer Conflicts Disclosure Statement" with the City of Forney the day following our reporting, on May 26, 2021, and Grooms filed his respective "Conflict of Interest Questionnaire" with the city the day after that filing. Both were additionally uploaded to the City of Forney's website, in accordance with local and state regulations — both deficiencies which were identified in that reporting.
To read that full report, click here.
In subsequent action, the council voted 3-1 to replace Holler's seat on the commission with former Planning and Zoning Commissioner Ann Lemons.