FORNEY, Texas — City Manager Charles Daniels has appointed Karl Zook as Assistant City Manager, effective immediately, the City of Forney announced Thursday morning.
Zook previously served as the city engineer since his hiring in February 2019.
“Karl brings both a talent to get things done and the patience to deal with different personalities and issues. His extensive leadership experience in local government has prepared him to excel in this role,” stated City Manager Charles Daniels.
“I am excited for the opportunity to serve our community in a greater capacity. I look forward to supporting our talented employees and their efforts to serve this great city,” stated Assistant City Manager Zook.
In his new role as assistant city manager, Zook will provide direct supervision of Community Development, Engineering, Information Technology, Parks & Recreation, and Public Works.
Zook briefly served as acting city manager during the transition period following the termination of former City Manager Anthony "Tony" Carson's employment contract and action by the council to name Daniels as his replacement.
Before joining the City of Forney, Zook served as Assistant Director/City Engineer for the City of Surprise, Arizona, and as a Civil Engineer and Construction Superintendent for the City of Peoria, Arizona.
The role of assistant city manager has remained vacant since the departure of then-Deputy City Manager Neil Cardwell in late 2021.