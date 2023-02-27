FORNEY, Texas — Forney mayoral candidates Jason Roberson and Mike Thomas have released statements and videos as campaigning ramps up for the May election to determine who will lead the city as its mayor over the next two-year term.
Roberson appeared on WFAA's Inside Texas Politics yesterday morning to discuss his upcoming campaign and initiatives to strengthen ethics and improve transparency at city hall, including supporting plans to introduce term limits, requiring lobbyist and their clients to register, regular comprehensive audits, readily and publicly available campaign finance reports, and records of meetings with developers and lobbyists.
“Strengthening ethics and transparency at City Hall is key to protecting Forney taxpayers,” read a statement, in part, from Roberson. “This is a much-needed first step toward improving trust in the transparency of city leaders by putting an end to backroom deals and making sure those who seek to influence members of the City Council, City Hall staff and city committees do so in an open process under the scrutiny of our community.”
Roberson's complete statement can be read below.
Thomas also released a video yesterday on social media and outlined his history in Forney as well as his time spent serving on various boards and commissions.
"I love Forney and I love serving Forney," stated Thomas. "Forney is the fastest growing city in the fastest growing county in the nation. And folks, as your next mayor, I'm gonna use my leadership abilities, my past experiences, and my love for this town to help shape a positive future for our town and you, the citizens."
Both candidates are seeking to fill the mayoral seat, for which incumbent Mayor Amanda Lewis is not seeking re-election.
Elsewhere on the Forney City Council ballot, in Place 2, incumbent councilmember Cecil Chambers is running unopposed. In Place 4, incumbent councilmember Sarah Salgado is running unopposed. In Place 6, Greg Helm and Nate Dettmer have filed to seek election.
Both mayoral candidate videos are embedded below:
Complete press release from Roberson's campaign:
MOMENTUM GROWS TO STRENGTHEN ETHICS AT FORNEY CITY HALL
Hon. Jason Roberson: “Strengthening ethics and transparency at City Hall is key to protecting Forney taxpayers.”
FORNEY, TX – February 27, 2023 – After discovering questionable “backroom” deals, preferential treatment for campaign contributors and a lack of transparency by some on previous City Councils influenced by City Hall lobbyists, former Councilmember Jason Roberson has announced a comprehensive plan to strengthen ethics for all Forney elected officials, city staff and members of various city committees including the Planning & Zoning Committee.
Roberson appeared on WFAA’s “Inside Texas Politics” show yesterday to roll out his plan for improving ethics and transparency at City Hall. His appearance can be seen here:
https://www.wfaa.com/video/news/politics/inside-politics/texas-politics/former-city-of-forneycouncilmember-speaks-on-need-for-major-changes-to-ethics-ordinance/287-252804f6-a1f9-4429-9ecb-5aedd6ab181c
“Strengthening ethics and transparency at City Hall is key to protecting Forney taxpayers,” said Roberson. “This is a much-needed first step toward improving trust in the transparency of city leaders by putting an end to backroom deals and making sure those who seek to influence members of the City Council, City Hall staff and city committees do so in an open process under the scrutiny of our community.”
“Thankfully, the current City Council and Mayor have conducted city business with honesty and ethics. By implementing ethics improvements, we can maintain our momentum of transparency progress at City Hall to keep our city from going back to a behind-closed-doors style of leadership,” added Roberson.
Mayor Amanda Lewis and Councilwoman Sarah Salgado have announced their support of the Roberson plan to strengthen ethics and improve transparency. The plan includes the following suggestions:
• Term limits for the Mayor and City Council
• Streamline process to recall elected officials who have violated the public trust
• Registration of lobbyists who conduct business at City Hall
• Registration process will require all City Hall lobbyists to disclose how much they are compensated by each client
• Require developers and businesses that have hired a city hall lobbyist to disclose how much they are paying their lobbyist
• Lobbyists must provide on a quarterly basis a list of all meetings with staff, Councilmembers/Mayor and members of various city commissions and committees
• City staff, Councilmembers/Mayor and members of various city commissions and committees must also provide list of meetings with city hall lobbyists
• Campaign finance reports be placed online with no open records request required
• A regular comprehensive audit of all city spending
• Check registry online so taxpayers can see how City Hall is spending their money
• Audit of communications procedures (eblasts, media outreach, newsletters, etc) to allow for more communication with the public
“Protecting Forney’s future has been a focus of my time on council,” said Councilwoman Sarah Salgado. “I want to put more safeguards into place today that will protect Forney in the future. These safeguards will ensure our residents have easy access to information about how our city is run. I support increased transparency about who is doing business with the city of Forney, how much is being spent, and information about meetings held between anyone at city hall, and those interested in doing business with our city. Our future is bright, and I’m working hard to help secure it.”
“Honest leadership begins with strengthening ethics and transparency at Forney City Hall,” added Roberson. “We have the responsibility to end the undue influence lobbyists have over the process by which our City Council, committees and commissions spend our tax dollars and how they vote on future developments near and around our family neighborhoods.”