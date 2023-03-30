FORNEY, Texas — Two of the most sought-after endorsements in local elections were announced today as the Forney Police Officer Association and Forney Professional Firefighters Association made official their enthusiastic endorsements of Jason Roberson for Mayor and Greg Helm, Sarah Salgado, and Cecil Chambers for City Council.
“If we are going to mitigate big city crime problems and keep them away from the family neighborhoods of Forney, it is imperative that we have a Mayor and City Council that will always support police officers and firefighters and make sure the funding needed is allocated to protect our community,” said Curtis Billings, President of the Forney Police Officer Association. “Jason Roberson, Greg Helm, Sarah Salgado and Cecil Chambers are the only candidates we trust to honor this vital role of our elected leaders.”
“We trust these leaders will stand with our firefighters as we work to keep families safe during a fire or medical emergency,’ added Jeremy Hughey, Representative of Forney Professional Firefighters Association. “We value their commitment to public safety and look forward to working with them on the City Council.”
Jason Roberson was honored with their endorsements of his campaign for Forney Mayor.
“Every family in every part of our community deserves the right to live, work and play in the safest neighborhoods possible – and it takes strong, well-funded police and fire departments to do so,” said Roberson. “As our next Mayor, I will make sure our first responders have everything they need to not only protect our families during an emergency, but their personal safety, as well.”
In addition to announcing their support for Jason Roberson, Greg Helm, Sarah Salgado and Cecil Chambers, the Forney Police Officer Association voiced their concern over the anti-police policies supported by Mike Thomas while on council prior to his resignation that lead to a significant amount of police officers leaving the City of Forney.
“We are not able to support Mike Thomas for Mayor due to his previous decisions that supported past city management that caused the turnover rate of employees across the city to climb drastically during his term. The effects of defunding felt by the police department has caused us to be understaffed and lack proper funding to operate efficiently. We can’t support being in that position again, as we continue to still play catch up. Simply put – the anti-police policies of Mike Thomas will most certainly put our families at risk,” said Billings.
“The Forney Police Officer Association stands beside the endorsed candidates and trust that their vision of the future will align with proper management of growth and will support the efforts of the Public Safety Professionals that serve the citizens under tremendous strain due to unprecedented growth that we have seen and will continue to see,” added Billings. “Your public safety professionals have a vested interest in the community and its safety. The only special interest we have is in the safety of our community and the citizens we serve.