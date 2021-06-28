FORNEY, Texas — In a 5-1 vote during a special-called meeting on Monday night, the Forney City Council appointed Cecil Chambers to vacated Place 2 on the council.
The appointment was made following an approximate two-hour executive session on Monday night and filled a vacancy created following the resignation of Mayor Pro-Tem Shaun Myers last month.
Mayor Pro-Tem James Traylor motioned for Chamber's appointment, the motion was seconded by Place 6 Councilmember Jason Roberson, and the motion to appoint passed 5-1. Place 5 Councilmember Derald Cooper voted in opposition of the motion.
The appointment, in accordance with city charter, will fill the vacated position and unexpired term ending in May 2023.