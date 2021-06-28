Forney, TX (75126)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 83F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. Clouds lingering later. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.