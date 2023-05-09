FORNEY, Texas — Forney Independent School Board of Trustees incumbents Greg Pharris and Scott Regan have retained their seats on the board following the May 6, 2023, election.
Pharris, who was the sitting board president, drew a challenger in Erika Price. Pharris drew 56.53% of the vote, or 1,809, as compared to Price's 43.47%, or 1,391.
And, Regan, in a landslide victory, defeated challenger Paul J. Cuara with over 70% of the votes — 2,011 to 829.
"Families are moving to Forney from literally all over the world with hope, excitement and aspiration for a better life," read a statement, in part, from Pharris on social media. "As a #ForneyFamily it’s important to plan appropriately for Forney ISD and the education acumen that continues our Forney values. Thank you for your support and trust to continue the Forney ISD traditions and culture of excellence."
"Friends, the votes are in and I am beyond thankful for the overwhelming support that I have received in this election!" stated Regan. "I cannot thank you enough! I can’t wait to get back to work on behalf of our Forney ISD family!"