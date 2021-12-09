FORNEY, Texas — Interim City Manager Charles Daniels has accepted the position of full-time city manager.
The Forney City Council unanimously approved Daniels' contract during the city council meeting last night, December 7, 2021. The contract is effective immediately.
Daniels was originally appointed interim city manager on April 14, 2021, after the city council approved a separation agreement with then-City Manager Anthony "Tony" Carson.
Daniels also previously served as an interim city manager for the City of Forney in 2016.
Daniels has approximately 45 years experience in public administration and has previously served as the Assistant City Manager in Fort Worth from 2008 until he retired in January 2015. Daniels also served as the Assistant City Manager in Dallas for nine years, as an assistant city manager for the City of Waco, and was previously employed by the City of Fort Worth from 1982 until 1989. Daniels has served in a number of interim positions through contracts with Strategic Government Resources.
“I want to thank the Mayor and Council for their confidence in providing me this opportunity to continue to serve the residents of Forney,” stated Daniels.