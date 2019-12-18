TERRELL, Texas – Longtime Kaufman County Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Mike Smith informed county officials today that he will resign from his bench on January 3, 2020 after the Terrell City Council approved his appointment as the city’s full-time municipal court judge last night.
Smith was first elected Justice of the Peace in November 2006 and is in his third term of office. He has served as a part time municipal judge for the City of Terrell since 2012. Next year, he will take on the municipal robe full time.
“Being the Justice of the Peace for the past 13 years has been and honor and privilege,” Smith tells inForney.com. “Your trust and confidence have allowed me to work and serve in a community that I have always been proud to call home. The growth of this city and county since I took office here has been remarkable. And while it is bittersweet to step down from one bench, I am excited to take on the bench with the city of Terrell full time.”
A Terrell High School graduate, United States Marine Corps. Veteran and former police officer, Smith says it is the people that has made his tenure in the court so successful and that he will miss the most.
“I will continue to appreciate the valuable experiences and relationships that I have built over the past decade in public office,” Smith says. “I am grateful for an amazing staff that have given of their time and talents to ensure that our court runs smoothly and efficiently. Their service and sacrifice to our county are humbling and I will be forever grateful for their efforts and expertise.”
Smith says he is excited about this new opportunity to service his community.
“Born and raised here, I will always be proud of my years as Justice of the Peace of Pct. 3. This position has afforded me and my family so many memories and friendships that I will carry with me for a lifetime,” Smith says. “I wish the county continued success and growth for generations to come. And I am looking forward to building on this success during my time with the City of Terrell full time.”
The Terrell city council approved Smith’s move to full time status during their meeting Tuesday night. County commissioners will be charged with appointing a new Justice of the Peace to complete Smith’s term.