KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Kaufman County continues to see record early voting numbers, according to election data from Kaufman County and the Texas Secretary of State.
As early voting closed on Friday, Kaufman County Election Supervisor Teressa Floyd recorded 45,376 ballots cast, up 16,899 from the 28,477 early ballots cast in 2016.
As of September 29, 2020, 80,105 Kaufman County residents were registered to vote, up from 75,934 recorded during the primaries earlier this year.
In 2016, according to the Texas Secretary of State's historical data, there were 67,544 Kaufman County residents registered to vote. 41,198 registered voters actually cast a ballot that year, or 60.99% of the registered voters.
During early voting in the 2012 presidential election, early voters cast 21,137 ballots. At the time, Kaufman County had 59,604 registered voters.
Of the 45,376 early ballots cast this year, 13,095 were cast at the Forney Sub Courthouse, 9,080 were cast at the Kaufman Annex, 3,792 were cast at the Kemp Sub Courthouse, 7,791 were cast at the Terrell Sub Courthouse, 5,176 were cast at the Trinity Family Church in Talty, and 5,816 were cast at the Forney ISD Admin building. Kaufman County also received 626 limited ballots.
For Election Day voting locations and sample ballots, visit the Kaufman County Elections homepage, here.