KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The Kaufman County Commissioners' Court has called an emergency meeting for Monday after to discuss possible COVID-19-related action.
"Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the imminent threat it poses to the public health and safety of Kaufman County and its citizens, the Kaufman County Commissioners Court finds that this emergency meeting is necessary," states the agenda.
The meeting has been called for 2 p.m., today, June 29, 2020, and will be held in the 2nd Floor Annex Conference Meeting Room located at 100 North Washington Street in Kaufman.
The only discussion-action item on the agenda is listed as "Discuss/Consider necessary action for the Health and Safety of the Public due to COVID-19."
The agenda was filed just after noon today.
The meeting, according to a 1:30 p.m. Facebook post from Kaufman County, will be available to view online at www.KaufmanCounty.net.
This is a developing story.