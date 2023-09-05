FORNEY, Texas — As impeachment proceedings begin in Austin today against suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton, a local Kaufman County District Judge is presiding over another case involving the suspended AG.
In January, Kaufman County 86th District Judge Casey Blair was assigned to preside over a grievance lawsuit filed by the State Bar of Texas. The grievance alleges that Paxton violated the rules of professional conduct by using “misrepresentations and false statements” in his allegations regarding the election process in other states during 2020-2021.
The suit states, "Defendant states were required to expend time, money and resources to respond to the misrepresentations and false statements contained in their pleadings and injunction requests,” violating the Texas Disciplinary Rule of Professional Conduct.
The case has been appealed before trial.
Due to the ongoing impeachment hearing, the Dallas Court of Appeals has ruled to delay the grievance appeal. The grievance case will likely not be scheduled for a hearing until after the Impeachment hearing in the Texas Senate wraps up.
When it is heard, Judge Casey Blair will preside over the trial, which could result in Paxton being disbarred and losing his license to practice law in Texas.