KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Kaufman County Judge Hal Richards will not seek a second term, according to a statement released earlier today.
Judge Richards was sworn in as the Kaufman County Judge on January 1, 2019, and intends to fulfill the remainder of his four-year term which expires in 2023.
Prior to his role as the county judge, Richards served three terms as the mayor of the City of Terrell from 2007 to 2016.
Full statement from Kaufman County Judge Hal Richards:
“On New Year’s Day, I began to think about my plans for the future and whether or not to commit to another 4 years in elected office. At the end of my term next year, I will have been honored to serve for 15 years in elected office. Over these months since January, I have come to the decision to leave office at the end of my term, and I look forward to the freedom to pursue my personal interests.
The office of Kaufman County Judge is a full time, full speed job. I sold our business and have dedicated my full attention to the work. I am proud of the good things we have accomplished, and I am so grateful for the friendship and support of many people. I look forward to completing our good work over the next 14 months.
Respectfully,
Hal Richards"