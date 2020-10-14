KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — 3,017 Kaufman County voters cast ballots on the first day of early voting this year, according to numbers released by the Kaufman County election officials.
The 3,017 ballots cast on the first day of early voting in 2020 is 511 more ballots cast than on the first day of early voting in 2016, or an increase of 20.4%.
In 2016, on the first day of early voting, 854 ballots were cast at the Forney voting location. This year, there were 829 ballots cast at the Forney Sub Courthouse and 415 cast at the Forney Independent School District's Administration Building — an increase of 390 ballots cast.
The Kaufman voting location only saw an increase of 37 ballots cast from the first day of early voting from 2016 to 2020, or 628 to 665, respectively.
The Kemp Sub Courthouse recorded 287 in 2016 on the first day of early voting and 427 in 2020, an increase of 140.
The Terrell Sub Courthouse voting location saw a decrease of 265 ballots cast on the first day of early voting from 2016 (700) and 2020 (435). The decrease is likely due to a new polling location established this year in Talty, which saw 275 ballots cast on the first day of early voting.
Early voting for the November 3 General Election continues until October 30, 2020.
Early voting hours:
- Hours: 8:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. Tuesday October 13, 2020 through Friday October 16, 2020
- Hours: 8:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. Monday October 19, 2020 through Friday October 23, 2020
- Hours: 7:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M. Saturday October 24, 2020
- Hours: 1:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. Sunday October 25, 2020
- Hours: 7:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M. Monday October 26, 2020 through Friday October 30, 2020
Locations:
- KAUFMAN COUNTY COURTHOUSE ANNEX; 100 N Washington Street Kaufman, TX 75142
- FORNEY SUB COURTHOUSE; 200 E. Main Street Forney, TX 75126
- TERRELL SUB COURTHOUSE; 408 E. College Street Terrell, TX 75160
- KEMP SUB COURTHOUSE; 103 N. Main Street Kemp, TX 75143
- TRINITY FAMILY CHURCH; 9670 County Road 214 Talty, TX 75160
- FORNEY ISD ADMINISTRATION BUILDING; 600 S. Bois D’ Arc Street Forney, TX 75126
Voting by Mail:
Mail-in ballot applications should be sent to the following address: Brenda Samples, Early Voting Clerk, Kaufman County Courthouse Annex, P.O. Box 339, Kaufman, Texas 75142.
ELECTION DAY On Election Day, November 3, 2020 voters may vote at our Election Day County Wide Polling places from: 7:00 A.M to 7:00 P.M.
CENTRAL COUNTING STATION HAVA COMPLIANT EQUIPMENT
Kaufman County Courthouse Annex ES&S (Election Systems and Software)
100 N. Washington St. DS200: Digital Image Scanner
Kaufman, Texas 75142 Express Vote BMD