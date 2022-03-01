KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — UNOFFICIAL Results from the March 1, 2022, Primary Election will begin to appear on this page as they become available from Kaufman County election officials. Please refresh your page to see the latest results as they are updated through the night.

26/26 PRECINCTS REPORTING

LAST UPDATE 12:17 a.m. DEM — U.S. Representative, District 5 KAUFMAN COUNTY RETURNS ONLY

Total Votes Total Kathleen Cordelia Bailey 1,275 44.80% Tartisha Hilla 1,571 55.20% REP — U.S. Representative, District 5 KAUFMAN COUNTY RETURNS ONLY Total Votes Total Lance Gooden (REP) - incumbent 10,463 100% REP — State Representative, District 4 Total Keith Bell (REP) - incumbent 9,898 100% DEM — County Chair Total Sarah Whitaker 2,653 100% REP — County Chair Early Voting Total Votes Total Coby Pritchett 3,037 5,971 63.39% Marty Reid 1,581 3,449 36.61% Kaufman County District Attorney

Early Voting Total Votes Total Erleigh Norville Wiley 3,470 6,535 60.46% Robert "Rob" Farquharson 1,841 4,274 39.54% Kaufman County Precinct 2 County Commissioner

Early Voting Total Votes Total Skeet Phillips 909 1,671 80.14% Robby Keenan 210 414 19.86% Kaufman County Precinct 4 County Commissioner

Early Voting Total Votes Total Tommy Moore 721 1,572 45.83% Ken Cates 566 1,170 34.11% David Archer 277 688 20.06% Kaufman County Judge

Early Voting Election Day Total Jakie Allen 100% Kaufman County 86th District Court Judge

Casey Blair 100% Kaufman County Court at Law 1

Tracy Booker Gray 100% Kaufman County Court at Law 2

Bobby Rich 100% Kaufman County District Clerk

Rhonda Hughey 100% Kaufman County Clerk

Laura A. Hughes 100% Kaufman County Treasurer

Chuck Mohnkern 100% Kaufman County Curveyor

Greg Sjerven 100% Kaufman County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

Mary A. Bardin 100% Kaufman County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2

Amy M. Tarno 100% Kaufman County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3

Rhitt Jackson 100% Kaufman County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4

Johnny Adams 100%