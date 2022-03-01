KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — UNOFFICIAL Results from the March 1, 2022, Primary Election will begin to appear on this page as they become available from Kaufman County election officials. Please refresh your page to see the latest results as they are updated through the night.
|26/26 PRECINCTS REPORTING
|LAST UPDATE
|12:17 a.m.
|DEM — U.S. Representative, District 5 KAUFMAN COUNTY RETURNS ONLY
|Total Votes
|Total
|Kathleen Cordelia Bailey
|1,275
|44.80%
|Tartisha Hilla
|1,571
|55.20%
|REP — U.S. Representative, District 5 KAUFMAN COUNTY RETURNS ONLY
|Total Votes
|Total
|Lance Gooden (REP) - incumbent
|10,463
|100%
|REP — State Representative, District 4
|Total
|Keith Bell (REP) - incumbent
|9,898
|100%
|DEM — County Chair
|Total
|Sarah Whitaker
|2,653
|100%
|REP — County Chair
|Early Voting
|Total Votes
|Total
|Coby Pritchett
|3,037
|5,971
|63.39%
|Marty Reid
|1,581
|3,449
|36.61%
|Kaufman County District Attorney
|Early Voting
|Total Votes
|Total
|Erleigh Norville Wiley
|3,470
|6,535
|60.46%
|Robert "Rob" Farquharson
|1,841
|4,274
|39.54%
|Kaufman County Precinct 2 County Commissioner
|Early Voting
|Total Votes
|Total
|Skeet Phillips
|909
|1,671
|80.14%
|Robby Keenan
|210
|414
|19.86%
|Kaufman County Precinct 4 County Commissioner
|Early Voting
|Total Votes
|Total
|Tommy Moore
|721
|1,572
|45.83%
|Ken Cates
|566
|1,170
|34.11%
|David Archer
|277
|688
|20.06%
|Kaufman County Judge
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Total
|Jakie Allen
|100%
|Kaufman County 86th District Court Judge
|Casey Blair
|100%
|Kaufman County Court at Law 1
|Tracy Booker Gray
|100%
|Kaufman County Court at Law 2
|Bobby Rich
|100%
|Kaufman County District Clerk
|Rhonda Hughey
|100%
|Kaufman County Clerk
|Laura A. Hughes
|100%
|Kaufman County Treasurer
|Chuck Mohnkern
|100%
|Kaufman County Curveyor
|Greg Sjerven
|100%
|Kaufman County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1
|Mary A. Bardin
|100%
|Kaufman County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2
|Amy M. Tarno
|100%
|Kaufman County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3
|Rhitt Jackson
|100%
|Kaufman County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4
|Johnny Adams
|100%