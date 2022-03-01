election-results

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — UNOFFICIAL Results from the March 1, 2022, Primary Election will begin to appear on this page as they become available from Kaufman County election officials. Please refresh your page to see the latest results as they are updated through the night.

26/26 PRECINCTS REPORTING
LAST UPDATE12:17 a.m.
DEM — U.S. Representative, District 5 KAUFMAN COUNTY RETURNS ONLY
  Total VotesTotal
Kathleen Cordelia Bailey 1,27544.80%
Tartisha Hilla 1,57155.20%
REP — U.S. Representative, District 5 KAUFMAN COUNTY RETURNS ONLY
  Total VotesTotal
Lance Gooden (REP) - incumbent 10,463100%
REP — State Representative, District 4
   Total
Keith Bell (REP) - incumbent 9,898100%
DEM — County Chair
   Total
Sarah Whitaker 2,653100%
REP — County Chair
 Early VotingTotal VotesTotal
Coby Pritchett3,0375,97163.39%
Marty Reid1,5813,44936.61%
Kaufman County District Attorney
 Early VotingTotal VotesTotal
Erleigh Norville Wiley3,4706,53560.46%
Robert "Rob" Farquharson1,8414,27439.54%
Kaufman County Precinct 2 County Commissioner
 Early VotingTotal VotesTotal
Skeet Phillips9091,67180.14%
Robby Keenan21041419.86%
Kaufman County Precinct 4 County Commissioner
 Early VotingTotal VotesTotal
Tommy Moore7211,57245.83%
Ken Cates5661,17034.11%
David Archer27768820.06%
Kaufman County Judge
 Early VotingElection DayTotal
Jakie Allen  100%
Kaufman County 86th District Court Judge
Casey Blair  100%
Kaufman County Court at Law 1
Tracy Booker Gray  100%
Kaufman County Court at Law 2
Bobby Rich  100%
Kaufman County District Clerk
Rhonda Hughey  100%
Kaufman County Clerk
Laura A. Hughes  100%
Kaufman County Treasurer
Chuck Mohnkern  100%
Kaufman County Curveyor
Greg Sjerven  100%
Kaufman County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1
Mary A. Bardin  100%
Kaufman County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2
Amy M. Tarno  100%
Kaufman County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3
Rhitt Jackson  100%
Kaufman County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4
Johnny Adams  100%

