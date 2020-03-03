KAUFMAN COUNTY — UNOFFICIAL Results will begin to appear on this page as they become available from Kaufman County election officials. Please refresh your page to see the latest.
|REPORTING : 30 of 30 - 100%
|LAST UPDATE
|11:41 p.m.
|U.S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 5 - KAUFMAN CO. RETURNS ONLY
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Total
|Lance Gooden - incumbent
|7,474 - 0%
|0 - 0%
|9,206
|Don Hill
|1,285 - 0%
|0 - 0%
|1,615
|422nd DISTRICT COURT JUDGE
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Total
|Shelton Gibbs IV
|3,222 - 0%
|0 - 0%
|5.356
|Cariann Bradford
|2,212 - 0%
|0 - 0%
|3.788
|Chad Johnson
|3,265 - 0%
|0 - 0%
|5.425
|KAUFMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
|Bryan Beavers - incumbent
|5,668 - 0%
|0 - 0%
|9,398
|Mitchum Patterson
|844 - 0%
|0 - 0%
|1,543
|Clint McNear
|2,178 - 0%
|0 - 0%
|3,663
|TAX ASSESSOR-COLLECTOR
|Brenda Samples
|8,433 - 100%
|0 - 100%
|14,233 - 100%
|PRECINCT 1 COMMISSIONER
|Mike Hunt - incumbent
|1,321 - 0%
|0 - 0%
|1,988
|Terry Crow
|586 - 0%
|0 - 0%
|1,005
|Emily Norwood
|361 - 0%
|0 - 0%
|561
|PRECINCT 3 COMMISSIONER
|Terry Barber - incumbent
|1,295 - 0%
|0 - 0%
|2,074
|Timothy Mintor
|483 - 0%
|0 - 0%
|816
|PRECINCT 1 CONSTABLE
|Shawn Mayfield - incumbent
|1,616 - 0%
|0 - 0%
|2,443
|David Rogers
|647 - 0%
|0 - 0%
|1,116
|PRECINCT 2 CONSTABLE
|Jason Johnson - incumbent
|2,060 - 0%
|0 - 0%
|3,262
|Ernesto Zepeda
|353 - 0%
|0 - 0%
|548
|PRECINCT 3 CONSTABLE
|Keith Stephens - incumbent
|728 - 0%
|0 - 0%
|1,163
|Matt Woodall
|1,050 - 0%
|0 - 0%
|1,717
|PRECINCT 4 CONSTABLE
|Vanessa Brooks
|0 - 100%
|0 - 100%
|4,052 - 100%