election-results

KAUFMAN COUNTY — UNOFFICIAL Results will begin to appear on this page as they become available from Kaufman County election officials. Please refresh your page to see the latest.

REPORTING : 30 of 30 - 100%LAST UPDATE11:41 p.m.
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 5 - KAUFMAN CO. RETURNS ONLY
 Early VotingElection DayTotal
Lance Gooden - incumbent7,474 - 0%0 - 0%9,206
Don Hill1,285 - 0%0 - 0%1,615
422nd DISTRICT COURT JUDGE
 Early VotingElection DayTotal
Shelton Gibbs IV3,222 - 0%0 - 0%5.356
Cariann Bradford2,212 - 0%0 - 0%3.788
Chad Johnson3,265 - 0%0 - 0%5.425
KAUFMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Bryan Beavers - incumbent5,668 - 0%0 - 0%9,398
Mitchum Patterson844 - 0%0 - 0%1,543
Clint McNear2,178 - 0%0 - 0%3,663
TAX ASSESSOR-COLLECTOR
Brenda Samples8,433 - 100%0 - 100%14,233 - 100%
PRECINCT 1 COMMISSIONER
Mike Hunt - incumbent1,321 - 0%0 - 0%1,988
Terry Crow586 - 0%0 - 0%1,005
Emily Norwood361 - 0%0 - 0%561
PRECINCT 3 COMMISSIONER
Terry Barber - incumbent1,295 - 0%0 - 0%2,074
Timothy Mintor483 - 0%0 - 0%816
PRECINCT 1 CONSTABLE
Shawn Mayfield - incumbent1,616 - 0%0 - 0%2,443
David Rogers647 - 0%0 - 0%1,116
PRECINCT 2 CONSTABLE
Jason Johnson - incumbent2,060 - 0%0 - 0%3,262
Ernesto Zepeda353 - 0%0 - 0%548
PRECINCT 3 CONSTABLE
Keith Stephens - incumbent728 - 0%0 - 0%1,163
Matt Woodall1,050 - 0%0 - 0%1,717
PRECINCT 4 CONSTABLE
Vanessa Brooks0 - 100%0 - 100%4,052 - 100%