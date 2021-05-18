FORNEY, Texas — Newly elected Forney Mayor Amanda Lewis and Council members Sarah Salgado and Jason Roberson were sworn in with applause and a chamber-full audience for their inaugural meeting on Tuesday night.
Kaufman County 86th District Court Judge Casey Blair administered the oath of office to Lewis and 422nd District Court Judge Shelton Gibbs administered the oath of office for Salgado and Roberson to Forney City Council Places 4 and 6, respectively.
Former Place 2 Councilmember Shaun Myers, who resigned his position on the Forney City council in April and ran unopposed on the May ballot, took his oath of office privately.
In her opening statements, Lewis said she stood behind resolving issues she felt were of "utmost priority" for Forney including a "viable strategic plan, financial accountability, commitments to first responders, road improvements and congestion, and restored relationships including the one with Forney ISD."
"We will begin to address some of these issues this very night," she said.
Lewis said she and a majority of council have recommended that interim City Manager Charles Daniels re-instate Forney Police Department Chief Mica Lunt.
In March, Lunt was terminated a month after filing a grievance against then-City Manager Anthony "Tony" Carson, alleging a pattern of improper and hostile working conditions — allegations a number of current and former employees, including from previous cities where Carson worked, have come forward and corroborated.
The council was set to hear a claim by Lunt during executive session later tonight.
"I will continue to increase transparency for the citizens’ benefit and to be present for you all year long," continued Lewis. "For me, this position as your new Mayor is a full-time commitment. Expect to be seeing a lot of me as I work with members of the community, its employees, and others outside of Forney. I need to continue to hear your voices to lead Forney in the best direction. Thank you for this opportunity! May God bless us all."