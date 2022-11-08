ELECTION 2022: KAUFMAN COUNTY RACES (EARLY VOTING AND 26 of 26 PRECINCTS REPORTING)
|Total votes
|Pct
|US REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 5
|REP Lance Gooden
|28,304
|66.93%
|DEM Tartisha Hill
|13,034
|30.82%
|LIB Kevin A. Hale
|912
|2.16%
|STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 2
|REP Bob Hall
|28,584
|68.17%
|DEM Prince S. Giadolor
|13,347
|31.83%
|STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 4
|REP Keith Bell
|29,799
|74.43%
|LIB Matt Sevino
|10,236
|25.57%
|PROPOSITION A City of Forney
|For
|3,309
|48.97%
|Against
|3,448
|51.03%
|PROPOSITION B City of Forney
|For
|2,612
|38.37%
|Against
|4,196
|61.63%
|PROPOSITION C City of Forney
|For
|2,478
|36.49%
|Against
|4,312
|63.51%
|PROPOSITION D City of Forney
|For
|3,147
|46.16%
|Against
|3,670
|53.84%
|PROPOSITION E City of Forney
|For
|3,454
|50.69%
|Against
|3,360
49.31%
|PROPOSITION A Town of Poetry
|For
|101
|48.79%
|Against
|106
|51.21%
|PROPOSITION A Quinlan ISD
|For
|42
|33.07%
|Against
|85
|66.93%
|PROPOSITION A Kaufman ISD
|For
|2,098
|42.99%
|Against
|2,782
|57.01%
|PROPOSITION B Kaufman ISD
|For
|1,926
|39.01%
|Against
|3,011
|60.99%
|PROPOSITION A TERRELL ISD
|For
|2,918
|45.99%
|Against
|3,427
54.01%