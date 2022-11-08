election-results

ELECTION 2022: KAUFMAN COUNTY RACES (EARLY VOTING AND 26 of 26 PRECINCTS REPORTING)

 Total votesPct
US REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 5  
REP Lance Gooden28,30466.93%
DEM Tartisha Hill13,03430.82%
LIB Kevin A. Hale9122.16%
   
STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 2  
REP Bob Hall28,58468.17%
DEM Prince S. Giadolor13,34731.83%
   
STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 4  
REP Keith Bell29,79974.43%
LIB Matt Sevino10,23625.57%
   
PROPOSITION A City of Forney  
For3,30948.97%
Against3,44851.03%
   
PROPOSITION B City of Forney  
For2,61238.37%
Against4,19661.63%
   
PROPOSITION C City of Forney  
For2,47836.49%
Against4,31263.51%
   
PROPOSITION D City of Forney  
For3,14746.16%
Against3,67053.84%
   
PROPOSITION E City of Forney  
For3,45450.69%
Against3,360

49.31%

   
PROPOSITION A Town of Poetry  
For10148.79%
Against10651.21%
   
PROPOSITION A Quinlan ISD  
For4233.07%
Against8566.93%
   
PROPOSITION A Kaufman ISD  
For2,09842.99%
Against2,78257.01%
   
PROPOSITION B Kaufman ISD  
For1,92639.01%
Against3,01160.99%
   
PROPOSITION A TERRELL ISD  
For2,91845.99%
Against3,427

54.01%