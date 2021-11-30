FORNEY, Texas — Place 5 Forney City Councilmember Derald Cooper resigned yesterday, the City of Forney announced today.
"I hereby resign from Place 5 of the City Council," stated Cooper in his November 29, 2021, resignation letter. "Due to medical reasons, I am unable to provide the service and attention that the position demands. I have enjoyed my service with the City."
"The City of Forney thanks Mr. Cooper for serving the community in this role for nearly two and a half years," read a statement from the City of Forney on Tuesday morning.
Cooper was first appointed by the city council to fill a vacancy in Place 5 in 2019 and successfully ran for re-election in 2020.
Most recently, the Forney City Council appointed Cecil Chambers to Place 2 when a vacancy was created due to back-to-back resignations from former Mayor Pro-Tem Shaun Myers.
The Forney City Council will discuss the process of declaring and filling the Place 5 vacancy during their next meeting on December 7, 2021.