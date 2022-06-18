FORNEY, Texas — Political newcomer Sandi Primous has unseated the longest-sitting Forney City Council member, Robbie Powers, in a runoff election for Place 3, according to unofficial election results released by the Kaufman County Election office.
At the end of the night on Election Day, May 7, 2022, Challenger Sandi Primous had obtained one more vote than long-standing incumbent Robbie Powers — 751 to 750. Those unofficial results were too close to call, rightfully so, as absentee mail-in and provisional ballots returned the following week tied the race at 753 to 753.
In today's run-off election, June 18, 2022, Powers obtained 129 early votes to Primous' 117, edging an early lead in the race. As Election Day numbers began tallying however, Primous pulled away with 120 Election Day votes to Powers' 71. Primous also accounted 16 absentee ballots to Powers' 20.
In total, Primous obtained 253 votes, or 53.38%, to Powers' 221, or 46.62%.
Powers has served on the Forney City Council for 16 years, having first been elected in 2006. She recently came under fire for her "no" vote to conduct a forensic audit of the city's finances — calling the audit "political." No such audit had ever been conducted of the city's finances. That audit, released Tuesday, revealed a number of contracts awarded by the City of Forney had skirted state procurement and bidding laws.
On Election Day, Mayor Pro-Tem James Traylor fended off challenger Kalen Boren with 56.37% of the vote, or 836 to 647 votes. Place 5 incumbent Zahnd Schlensker ran unopposed and received 1,185 votes.