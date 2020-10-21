FORNEY, Texas — Less than a month ago, the Forney City Council took its first official look at a newly proposed development on a tract of land designated within the Chestnut Meadows Planned Development along Farm-to-Market (FM) 548. And, in record time, the council approved a zoning change and new developmental agreement for the newly proposed 38.7-acre, single-phased Oak Creek Planned Development during their regularly scheduled meeting last night.
Residents, however, have begun expressing concerns about the development's smaller lot widths, lot sizes that were nearly cut in half, the proposed 'patio home' styles, potential reduced home values in nearby developments, traffic concerns for vehicles in and out of the development as well as heavy traffic being next to a dog park, and whether or not the council's concessions to a real estate developer were the appropriate price to pay for a 1.1-acre dog park in its proposed location.
In approving the Oak Creek Planned Development, the Forney City Council approved zoning changes to allow the developer to build on 45-foot width lots as opposed to 60-foot lot widths as approved in the Chestnut Meadows Planned Development agreement. Additionally, the zoning change brought the minimum lot size down from 8,000 square feet to 4,950 square feet.
The requested and approved zoning changes also allow for 5-foot minimum side yards and a front-yard setback of 20 feet, unless there is a front-facing garage which would require a 25-foot setback. Fences will be a maximum height of 6 feet. The planned development requires a minimum 1,800-square foot dwelling size as compared to the Chestnut Meadow dwelling size ranges between 1,500 and 2,000 square feet, according to the agenda item.
Arguing the zoning change, several council members said the lower lot sizes reduced the 191 lots which had yet to be developed under the Chestnut Meadows Planned Development agreement. Those 191 lots, however, had been designated throughout the entire Chestnut Meadows Planned Development and Chestnut Meadows had only proposed building 103 lots on the proposed land in Phase VI as no more lots would have fit on the tract of land under the previous zoning ordinances and standards already constructed in previous Chestnut Meadows phases.
The new developer also agreed, in their application letter, with the assessment that 191 lots would not be feasible on the land given "site constraints" and "engineering difficulties" such as a flood plain, power lines, a gas easement, and sewer easement.
The developer describes the park in its concept plan as a 1.1-acre dog park with separate large- and small-dog play areas, seating, and dog wash stations. Designs for the dog park were not presented during the workshop or last night's city council meeting, nor did they go before the Forney Parks and Recreation Board for review and approval of proposed parkland dedication.
In 2013, the Forney City Council was presented plans for a proposed dog park on city-owned land next to the Forney Animal Shelter, which was being considered for construction. The plans for the dog park were presented as either phased in at a later date or built during the original construction of the animal shelter. Those plans called for an approximate 3-acre dog park with separate enclosures for small and large dogs, restroom facilities, water fountains, landscaping, a pond, trails that would connect to the Forney Community Park trail system, and 84 parking spaces to serve the Forney Animal Shelter, the dog park, and the trail system. At the time, the preliminary estimates to construct the dog park were approximately $880,000.
Separately, FIDO and Friends of Forney, and advocacy group calling for a well-maintained, safe, and secure off-leash dog park had sought to develop a park on Aimee Street.
The Oak Creek development will have to meet approximately $180,000 in parkland dedication credits when constructing their proposed dog park.
The developer was represented during last night's city council meeting, and the previous workshop, by real estate development consultant Darrell Grooms — the former City of Forney Mayor and current owner of The Forney Messenger newspaper which serves as the paper of record for the City of Forney. In addressing the traffic concerns, Grooms says Kaufman County Texas Department of Transportation officials were aware of the developments proposed 117 lots and were acceptant of the development's proposed entry and exit drives given the previously proposed 103 lots for the tract of land.
The previously proposed 103 lots, while under the Chestnut Meadows Planned Development, had undergone their traffic study before development in the nearby developments of Grayhawk and Overland Grove. A new traffic impact analysis study was not presented during the meeting.
The Oak Creek development was presented alongside The Belagio development during a joint-workshop meeting with the Forney City Council and Planning and Zoning Commission on September 22, 2020. Grooms also serves as the consultant for that development which proposes 600 multi-family units, short-term rental units, 1,100 single-family units, several restaurants and bars, and a 2-acre crystal lagoon just east of Forney High School on Farm-to-Market (FM) 741.
The development agreement with Oak Creek requires that the dog park be completed during the public improvements phase prior to the recording of the final plat, or developed within 30 days of the approval of the final plat before homes are developed. Upon completion, the dog park will be dedicated to the city, at which point, the City of Forney will assume its maintenance and operations.
Upon its dedication, Mayor Mary Penn proposed allowing a citizens' competition to name the dog park.