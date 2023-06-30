TERRELL, Texas — Phil Robison was sworn in as the new Dist. 5 Terrell City Council member during the June 27 regular Council meeting at Terrell City Hall. Local attorney David Lewis administered the Oath of Office.
Following his swearing in, Robison took his seat to begin his duties as a member of the Council.
Robison was elected to the post following a June 10 runoff with incumbent Andreia Reese.
Raised in Terrell, Robison graduated from Terrell High School, where he was president of the Speech and Debate Team.
After graduating THS, Robison attended the University of Texas at Dallas, where he earned his Bachelor's Degree with Magna Cum Laude honors. During college, he interned at a major publication. Following his internship, Robison transitioned to the corporate sector, working as a project manager for a prominent global IT services and consulting firm.
Robison then shifted his focus to public service and began a career as a firefighter and first responder with the City of Dallas. During his tenure with the fire service over the past 12 years, Robison and his crew received the Doris Nelson EMS award for outstanding service to the community. He is also a member of the RIC (Rapid Intervention Crew) that specializes in the rescue of downed or trapped firefighters within a structure fire.