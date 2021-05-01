FORNEY, Texas — A slate of public safety-backed candidates swept the Forney City Council elections in landslide victories and, on the school ballot, incumbent Barbara Jo Green and newcomer Hanna Doan-Bateman won their respective races.
Political newcomer Amanda Lewis unseated long-time council member and mayor, Mary Penn, in a five-legged race for the mayor's seat. Lewis avoided a run-off in the race by accumulating more than 50% of the vote with 1,289 votes, or 69%, while Penn received 396, and candidates Sandi Primous, Andrea Caron Cannon, and John Daniel received 124, 20, and 44, respectively.
Lewis was among a slate of three candidates, including Place 4 candidate Sarah Salgado and Place 6 candidate Jason Roberson, who were endorsed by the Forney Professional Firefighters Association and the Forney Police Officers Association.
"I'm honored and proud to be elected by the citizens of our great city of Forney, and look forward to serving each and every one of you with integrity and honesty," Lewis told inForney.com on Saturday night.
"Congratulations to Amanda Lewis in your win tonight," Penn stated on Facebook. "I wish you all the best as Forney’s new mayor and I look forward to our city’s future."
Salgado won her race for Place 4 with 1,400 votes, or 78%, to her challenger, Craig Chapman's, 395.
"I'm humbled and grateful for your support," Salgado told inForney.com. "I feel the weight of the trust you have placed in me and I will serve you with integrity and respect. I'm ready to get to work and collaborate with all our citizens and community leadership."
Roberson, who was running unopposed, received 1,352 votes in his race for Place 6 while receiving 540 undervotes. An undervote is counted in a single-selection race when no selection is made or vote cast.
Place 2 incumbent Shaun Myers, who ran unopposed after his challenger, Mario Luna, withdrew before the candidacy withdrawal deadline, received 527 votes and 1,365 undervotes. In April, Myers resigned from the Forney City Council but, not before the deadline to withdraw and his name remained on the ballot. Procedurally, he will be re-elected to Place 2 after the May 1st Election votes are canvassed. Should Myers resign again, the council will have 30 days to fill the vacated seat and/or call for a special election in 2022.
A presentation will be held during the regularly-scheduled May 4, 2021, Forney City Council meeting for outgoing Council members David Johnson, Place 6, and Kevin Moon, Place 4, who both did not seek re-election for their respective seats.
Forney Independent School District Board of Trustees Position 3 incumbent Green retained her seat with 1,010 votes. Challengers Shanika McGaughey and Kimberly Carlton received 585 and 609 votes, respectively.
Position 4, which did not see a re-election bid from incumbent Heath Carroll, drew three candidates — Hanna Doan-Bateman, Cecil Chambers, and Rogelio Hernandez. Doan-Bateman received 1,089 votes to Chambers' 948 and Hernandez's 307.