TERRELL, Texas — On February 7, 2022, the Terrell Independent School District’s (TISD) Board of Trustees voted unanimously to adopt a proposed $95 million bond program by the District’s Citizens’ Facilities Team (CFT). The proposed bond program will not raise Terrell ISD's current tax rate.
“Our Citizens’ Facilities Team proposed a bond program that not only helps our school district address existing needs, but also prepare for imminent growth,” said Superintendent Dr. Georgeanne Warnock.
“Like other communities in North Texas, Terrell continues to grow – having added over 250 students this last fall, alone. The CFT reviewed several options and presented one that promotes enhanced literacy through library renovations, early childhood learning, as well as campus safety and security, all without raising the current tax rate,” added Dr. Warnock.
“We are extremely appreciative of those who made the sacrifice to participate on the Citizens’ Facilities Team to support current and future Terrell Tigers.”
Proposition A, totaling $94,358,110 would include renovations and expansions across the district to include the purchase of land and construction of a new student elementary school, reimagined playground, safety and security upgrades, expansion and renovations of libraries and classrooms, replacing and repairing building lifecycle needs, and significant renovation and expansion to Terrell High School, which will include a student union and a centralized library, cafeteria and student commons.
Proposition B, totaling $641,900 calls for renovations and repairs to facility lifecycle work items at the Jamie Foxx Performing Arts Center.
The CFT is represented by a strong cross-section of the Terrell community, including local citizens, civic, business, and ministerial leaders, parents, and Terrell ISD employees. The committee met over the course of three months to tour campuses and assess current facility needs, study enrollment growth projections, and review district financial information.
Terrell ISD residents will have the opportunity to vote on the bond referendum beginning with Early Voting on weekdays during April 25 through May 3, 2022. Election Day is Saturday, May 7, 2022. Polling times and locations as well as additional information about the proposed bond election will be posted to www.terrellisdbond.com.