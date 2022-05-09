TERRELL, Texas — School district bonds in Terrell, Kaufman, and Mabank were voted down while voters in the Crandall school district boundaries were split on three bond referendums.
The Terrell Independent School District sought two bonds totaling approximately $95 million — one for construction and renovations at the Jamie Foxx Performing Arts Center and another to address district growth through the acquisition of land, construction, and other campus additions.
"The Bond proposal would have provided critical repairs and updates to campuses across the district, accounted for the construction of a new kindergarten-fifth grade campus in response to growth, renovated and unified the Terrell High School campus, and upgraded and expanded libraries and playgrounds at multiple campuses," read a statement from the district on Saturday night, following the release of the unofficial election results.
Proposition A, regarding the issuance of $94,358,100, was voted down by a vote of 684 to 731 votes and Proposition B was voted down 624 to 792 votes.
“Our students and teachers desperately needed this bond to renovate existing campuses and add a new elementary school to account for anticipated growth,” said Superintendent Dr. Georgeanne Warnock. “However, despite the outcome of the election, we remain undeterred in our commitment to serve every student who walks through the doors of our schools. We will continue to use all means available to enhance educational equity across the district, expand early childhood education, improve literacy, cultivate engaging and safe learning environments, and increase student achievement.”
“I would like to thank our community members, staff, and Board of Trustees who worked tirelessly on the bond campaign,” added Warnock. “The issues the bond would have addressed are not going anywhere. It is imperative as a district that we re-engage our community, seek input, and modify the bond proposals accordingly.”
In Crandall ISD, voters approved Proposition A and Proposition C; Proposition B failed at the ballot box.
Proposition A called for "the issuance of $345,000,000 of bonds by the Crandall Independent School District for the construction, renovation, acquisition and equipment of school facilities in the District, the purchase of necessary sites for school facilities and the purchase of school buses and vehicles, and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase." The referendum passed with 55.45% of the vote, or 717 votes to 44.55%, or 576 votes.
Proposition B called for "the issuance of $35,000,000 of bonds by the Crandall Independent School District for the construction, improvement, renovation and equipment of Pirate Stadium, and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase." The referendum failed with 43.81%, of 566 votes for, to 56.19%, or 726 votes against.
Proposition C called for "the issuance of $20,000,000 of bonds by the Crandall Independent School District for the construction, improvement, renovation and equipment of a performing arts center, and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase." The referrendum passed with 50.73%, or 657 votes for, to 49.27%, or 638 votes against.
Kaufman ISD's bond referendum, calling for the issuance of $79,600,000 of bonds for school facilities and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal and interest of the bonds failed with 58.79%, or 846 votes against, to 41.21%, or 593 votes for.
Mabank ISD's bond referendum, calling for the issuance of $94,000,000 of bonds for constructing, renovating and equipping school facilities and levying the tax in payment thereof, failed with 52.58%, or 295 votes against, to 47.72%, or 266 votes for.
Forney ISD's proposed $1.29 billion bond referendum passed with 65.83%, or 2,383 for, to 34.17%, or 1,237 votes against. More on that story, here.