TERRELL, Texas — Terrell native Kandy Kaye Horn is making a run for Texas governor. She is among seven challengers in the Texas Republican Primary vying to unseat two-term incumbent Governor Greg Abbott.
Horn, who now calls Texas' upper gulf coast home, is spending big in her first challenge for state governor. $1.4 million big — so far outspending better-known candidates former Florida Congressman Allen West and former Texas State Senator Don Huffines, according to Transparency USA financial records.
Why is this once-small-town resident making a run for the state's top election? For change, she says.
"I just thought if I can make a change, if I can make a contribution, I could try to do something, because I had the means to do it and I think I have some answers,” she told Texas Monthly in an interview last month.
Among her campaign visions, according to her campaign website, are a focus on economic development, education, and securing Texas' borders. More law enforcement to "stem the tide of illegal immigration," the inspection of all tractor-trailers entering the country, increased compensation for teachers, lower property taxes, returning to pre-Pandemic levels and independence on U.S. reserves of petroleum, and the legalization of marijuana.
Horn grew up in Terrell and was orphaned at the age of 15 when her mother, who worked at Terrell State Hospital until 1972, was tragically killed in a vehicle vs. ambulance crash. Horn was a freshman at the time, went on to graduate high school without a home or parents, graduated TCU in three years with a BBA in 1978, and later attended the University of Texas at Arlington where she graduated in 1981 with an MBA.
Horn says she looks forward to a brighter future for Texans.
"An extensive record of charitable giving, volunteer work, and BOD service reflects Horn’s passion for using her resources to help those in need," reads her campaign website. "Horn’s experiences have led her to run for governor of the state of Texas, and she plans to fight for her constituents and lead the state to a brighter future."
More on the 2022 Texas Gubernatorial Election from Ballotpedia, including candidate profiles and campaign websites, here.