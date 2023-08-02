FORNEY, Texas — The City of Forney has appointed Jon Thatcher as its new City Attorney in the wake of its previous city attorney's DWI and public intoxication arrests.
The City of Forney made the announcement Wednesday morning, August 2, 2023. Thatcher will return as the city attorney after serving in the role from 2016 to 2021.
Previous City Attorney Jennifer "Jenni" Barnes Smith was arrested May 17, 2023, and charged with driving while intoxicated in Rockwall County, according to court records obtained by inForney.com. Smith was booked into the Rockwall County Jail on May 17, 2023, on the charge of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of greater than or equal to 0.15. The legal BAC limit in Texas is 0.08. She posted bail on a $1,000 bond and was released the next day.
Court records also indicate Smith was arrested earlier this year, on March 12, 2023, by the Fate Police Department and charged with public intoxication. She was released the same day on that charge on a personal recognizance bond.
Smith was first appointed as the interim city manager for the City of Forney on December 13, 2021. She was later unanimously appointed to retain the permanent role as the city's attorney and chief prosecutor on April 5, 2022.
During a July 18, 2023, Forney City Council meeting, the Forney City Council unanimously approved a settlement agreement with Smith in removing her from the position. Council then agreed to allow the city manager to enter into contract negotiations for the position, though they did not name a possible candidate at the time.
Thatcher holds a juris doctor degree from Texas Wesleyan University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Brigham Young University. He has served as the City Attorney for Fate, Texas, since December 2021. Thatcher has also served as Assistant District Attorney and Civil Division Chief for Rockwall County and Associate Attorney for Wolfe, Tidwell & McCoy, LLP in Frisco, Texas.
"We are thrilled to welcome back Mr. Thatcher as our City Attorney," stated Forney Mayor Jason Roberson. "His extensive experience and comprehensive understanding of municipal law will be invaluable in guiding our city through various legal matters and ensuring that we continue to serve our community effectively."
“I am thrilled and honored to accept this role. It is an incredible opportunity to serve the residents of Forney and contribute to the success of this community,” stated Thatcher.
Thatcher is expected to start work on August 30th.