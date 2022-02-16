KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Two days of 2022 Primary Election Early Voting numbers have nearly exceeded the turnout for the entire two weeks of early voting during the November 2021 election, according to Kaufman County Elections Administrator Tandi Smith.
Early voting in the 2022 Primary Election began Monday, February 14, 2022.
Since early voting began, Kaufman County has reported 1,297 ballots cast, according to unofficial early voting reports. 1,099 of those were cast on Republican ballots and 198 on Democrat ballots.
631 ballots were cast on Monday — 214 at the Forney Sub Courthouse, 149 at the Terrell Sub Courthouse, 147 at the Kaufman County Library, 91 at the Kemp Sub Courthouse, and 30 at the Crandall/Combine Community Center.
On Tuesday, 666 ballots were cast — 233 in Forney, 173 in Terrell, 155 in Kaufman, 67 in Kemp, and 38 in Crandall/Combine.
Running unopposed on the Republican ballots in Kaufman County are Jakie Allen for County Judge, Casey Blair for Kaufman County 86th District Court Judge, Tracy Booker Gray for County Court at Law No. 1, Bobby Rich for County Court at Law No. 2, Rhonda Hughey for District Clerk, Laura A. Hughes for County Clerk, Chuck Mohnkern for County Treasurer, Greg Sjerven for County Surveyor, and each Justice of the Peace — Mary A. Bardin, Amy M. Tarno, Rhitt Jackson, and Johnny Adams.
Incumbent Criminal District Attorney Erleigh Norville Wiley drew an opponent in Robert "Rob" Farquharson. Incumbent Precinct 2 Commissioner Skeet Phillips is being challenged by Robby Keenan. Incumbent Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken Cates drew two challengers in Tommy Moore and David Archer. And, Republican County Chair Coby Pritchett is being challenged by Marty Reid.
On the Democrat ballot, Sarah Whitaker is running unopposed for County Chair.
Incumbent State Rep. Keith Bell is unopposed on the Republican ballot for District 4 State Representative. There is no challenger on the Democrat ballot.
Incumbent Senator Bob Hall is unopposed on the Republican ballot for District 2 State Senator but drew a November challenger on the Democrat ballot in Prince S Giadolor.
Early voting runs through February 25, 2022. Election Day is March 1, 2022.