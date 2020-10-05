KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The voter registration deadline is today, October 5, 2020, and early voting is just around the corner.
Since the Primary election, Kaufman County has seen more than 4,000 new registered voters, according to county election officials. During the Primary election, there were 75,934 registered voters. As of Tuesday, September 29, 2020, there were 80,105 registered voters in Kaufman County.
Early Voting for the November 3 General Election begins October 13, 2020, and ends October 30, 2020.
Early voting hours:
- Hours: 8:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. Tuesday October 13, 2020 through Friday October 16, 2020
- Hours: 8:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. Monday October 19, 2020 through Friday October 23, 2020
- Hours: 7:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M. Saturday October 24, 2020
- Hours: 1:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. Sunday October 25, 2020
- Hours: 7:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M. Monday October 26, 2020 through Friday October 30, 2020
Locations:
- KAUFMAN COUNTY COURTHOUSE ANNEX; 100 N Washington Street Kaufman, TX 75142
- FORNEY SUB COURTHOUSE; 200 E. Main Street Forney, TX 75126
- TERRELL SUB COURTHOUSE; 408 E. College Street Terrell, TX 75160
- KEMP SUB COURTHOUSE; 103 N. Main Street Kemp, TX 75143
- TRINITY FAMILY CHURCH; 9670 County Road 214 Talty, TX 75160
- FORNEY ISD ADMINISTRATION BUILDING; 600 S. Bois D’ Arc Street Forney, TX 75126
Voting by Mail:
Mail-in ballot applications should be sent to the following address: Brenda Samples, Early Voting Clerk, Kaufman County Courthouse Annex, P.O. Box 339, Kaufman, Texas 75142.
ELECTION DAY On Election Day, November 3, 2020 voters may vote at our Election Day County Wide Polling places from: 7:00 A.M to 7:00 P.M.
CENTRAL COUNTING STATION HAVA COMPLIANT EQUIPMENT
Kaufman County Courthouse Annex ES&S (Election Systems and Software)
100 N. Washington St. DS200: Digital Image Scanner
Kaufman, Texas 75142 Express Vote BMD