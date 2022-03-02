KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — All but one incumbent won their bids for re-election in the Kaufman County Primary Election, according to unofficial results released by Kaufman County.
In a landslide victory, incumbent Kaufman County Precinct 2 Commissioner Skeet Phillips defeated challenger Robby Keenan with 1,671 votes to 414, or 80.14% of the votes.
In a heated race for Kaufman County District Attorney, incumbent Erleigh Norville Wiley defeated challenger Robert "Rob" Farquharson with a 60.46% margin, or 6,535 votes to 4,274.
In the three-legged race for Kaufman County Precinct 4 Commissioner, incumbent Ken Cates is headed to a run-off with top-vote getter Tommy Moore. Moore secured 1,572, or 45.83%, of the votes but fell short of the 50% requirement to forego a run-off election. Cates had 1,170 votes, or 34.11%, and David Archer had 688, or 20.06%, of the votes.
Incumbent Kaufman County Republican Precinct Chair Coby Pritchett defeated challenger Marty Reid 5,971 votes to 3,449, or 63.39%. Incumbent Kaufman County Democrat Party Chair Sarah Whitaker ran unopposed.
In wake of Kaufman County Judge Hal Richards' announced retirement, Jakie Allen, who was unopposed in the primary, secured the bid for Kaufman County Judge. There is no Democratic challenger in the November General Election.
All other local Republican Primary races were uncontested incumbents — Casey Blair for 86th District Court Judge, Tracy Booker Gray for County Court at Law 1, Bobby Rich for County Court at Law 2, Rhonda Hughey for District Clerk, Laura A. Hughes for County Clerk, Chuck Mohnkern for County Treasurer, Greg Sjerven for County Surveyor, Mary A. Bardin for Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace, Amy M. Tarno for Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace, Rhitt Jackson for Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace, and Johnny Adams for Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace.
Incumbent State Representative Keith Bell ran unopposed and secured the Republican nomination. He did not draw a Democrat challenger for the November General Election.
Incumbent U.S. Representative Lance Gooden was also unopposed but will face Democrat challenger Tartisha Hill in the November General Election. Hill defeated Kathleen Cordelia Bailey in the Primary Election with 1,571 votes to 1,275 votes.
Incumbent State Senator Bob Hall, who ran unopposed in the Republican Primary, will face Democrat nominee Prince S Giadolor.
All 10 Propositions passed in landslide victories.
Proposition 1 called for: In light of the federal government’s refusal to defend the southern border, Texas should immediately deploy the National Guard, Texas Military Forces, and necessary state law enforcement to seal the border, enforce immigration laws, and deport illegal aliens.
Proposition 2: Texas should eliminate all property taxes within ten (10) years without implementing a state income tax.
Proposition 3: Texans should not lose their jobs, nor should students be penalized, for declining a COVID-19 vaccine.
Proposition 4: Texas schools should teach students basic knowledge and American exceptionalism and reject Critical Race Theory and other curricula that promote Marxist doctrine and encourage division based on creed, race, or economic status.
Proposition 5: Texas should enact a State Constitutional Amendment to defend the sanctity of innocent human life, created in the image of God, from fertilization until natural death.
Proposition 6: The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature should end the practice of awarding committee chairmanships to Democrats.
Proposition 7: Texas should protect the integrity of our elections by verifying that registered voters are American citizens, restoring felony penalties and enacting civil penalties for vote fraud, and fighting any federal takeover of state elections.
Proposition 8: Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for sex transition purposes.
Proposition 9: Texas parents and guardians should have the right to select schools, whether public or private, for their children, and the funding should follow the student.
Proposition 10: Texans affirm that our freedoms come from God and that the government should have no control over the conscience of individuals.