FORNEY, Texas — The Forney High School girls soccer team clinched back-to-back district titles with a win over Poteet on Monday night, and with two regular season games remaining, according to Head Coach Trisha Williamson.
The Lady Rabbits traveled to Mesquite ISD's Memorial Stadium in their 13-5A matchup against Poteet — to which the team won 3-1.
Forney's Fallon Weathorford assisted Kasey Carter to put the Lady Rabbits up 1-0. Poteet equalized the scoring on a penalty kick — only the second goal allowed in district, according to Williamson.
The Lady Rabbits quickly contested with a Chloe Chadwick assist to Carter. Chadwick would later go on to score the final goal of the game, rounding out the scoring in favor of the Lady Rabbits, 3-1.
Goalkeeper Zoe Theriot was the named Player of the Gamedue to her efforts in making several difficult stops on the night.
With the win, the Lady Rabbits improve their district record to 10-0 and their overall to 17-2-4.
On the season, Alyssa Price leads the Lady Rabbits in scoring with 24 goals, followed closely by Carter with 22 and Chadwick with 20.
"Lady Rabbits have scored an impressive 111 goals so far this season while only allowing 10 thus far," stated Williamson.
The team's final home game of the season, and Senior Night, will be played this Friday at City Bank Stadium against Kaufman. JV whistle at 5:30 p.m. and Varsity at 7:15 p.m.