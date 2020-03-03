FORNEY, Texas — Earlier today, a Forney native was selected for the Pac-12 All Freshman women's basketball team and was awarded honorable mentions for the All Pac-12 Team and the Pac-12 Defensive Team.
The freshman forward, Taylor Jones of Forney, Texas, has also etched her name in the Oregon State freshman record book, according to Oregon State Athletics — setting the freshman record for blocks and sitting third in freshman rebounds and ninth in freshman scoring.
Throughout the season, Jones was also named three times as the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, averaging 12.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. She is second in Pac-12 in field goal percentage at 59.0, according to Oregon State Athletics.
Overall, Jones has achieved 10 double-doubles and 21 double-figure scoring games this season, with a season high of 25 points against Northern Arizona during a December 18, 2019, contest. She achieved a season high 13 rebounds against Arizona State on January 12, 2020, season high 6 blocks against Colorado on Jan. 5, and a season high of 2 steals against Stanford on Feb. 21.
According to Prospects Nation, Jones, prior to joining Oregon State, was a five-star recruit and the No. 15 signee in the nation. During high school, she was a three-time All-Texas honoree, led Dallas Christian to two state titles, and tallied a double-double in all 25 games her senior year.
She finished her high school career with over 2,000 points, two district-MVP awards, and two-time Adidas All-American selections.
"We are very proud of you, Taylor," her father, Keith Jones, stated on Facebook in congratulating the freshman. "What a great freshman year."