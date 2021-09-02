TERRELL, Texas — Multiple law enforcement agencies pursued and arrested three suspects who allegedly burglarized the Levi's Outlet in Terrell early Thursday morning.
The trio, which included a 14-year-old, allegedly stole nearly 300 articles of clothing valued at just under $20,000, according to police.
At approximately 4:05 a.m., on September 2, 2021, the Terrell Police Department was contacted in reference to a burglary at the Levi's Outlet, located in the Shops at Terrell at 301 Tanger Drive.
Terrell Police Department officers arrived on scene just as the suspects were fleeing in a passenger car, according to Terrell Police Department Captain A.D. Sansom.
The Terrell Police Department officers pursued the vehicle south on State Highway (SH) 34and onto Farm-to-Market (FM) 243 where the suspect vehicle wrecked at FM 429.
Three suspects bailed on foot, two were quickly apprehended, and a third was located in a nearby creek — reportedly stuck in the mud.
Arrested were 25-year-old Herminio Gonzalez III and 23-year-old Tyrell Lamont Richard of Arlington, Texas. A 14-year-old juvenile, who was not identified due to their age, was also arrested.
Gonzalez was charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction, burglary of a building, and engaging in organized criminal activity.
Richard and the juvenile were charged with burglary of a building and engaging in organized criminal activity. Its unknown if the juvenile faced additional charges for evading.
Bond information was not available, as of press time, as the defendants were awaiting arraignment.