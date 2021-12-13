FORNEY, Texas — North Forney High School was placed on a brief lockdown today on reports of a possible weapon on campus — police later determining the weapon was a BB gun.
A report was made by a student that another student possibly had a weapon on campus. The Forney ISD Police Department placed the campus on an immediate, brief lockdown while they investigated.
One suspect was taken into custody and found to be in possession of a BB gun, according to an email to parents.
The lockdown was then lifted.
Complete email from Forney ISD regarding today's lockdown:
Good afternoon North Forney Families,
First, everyone is safe. A report was made by a student of a possible weapon on campus. The North Forney campus was placed on an immediate, brief lockdown by Forney ISD police department. Forney ISD police department investigated, took 1 suspect into custody who was in possession of a BB gun, and the lockdown has been lifted.
In accordance with the Texas Education Code 37.113, school districts are required to provide notice of a bomb or terroristic threat, even if it’s false or not credible, as soon as possible. Forney ISD pursues disciplinary measures to the fullest extent that align to our student code of conduct and the law. Because student records are not public, we cannot always share what disciplinary actions are taken with the public.
FISD asks students and parents to say something as soon as possible if they hear or see a message that would create concern. We have a method to report through Anonymous Alerts on our website and mobile app. Every report made, either verbally or emailed to a staff member or through Anonymous Alerts, is taken seriously and investigated. Students, parents, community, local law enforcement, and district staff form a powerful alliance in keeping everyone safe.